Romania, Kazakhstan discuss consular issues in Bucharest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Romania held consultations on consular issues in Bucharest on June 29, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The consultations were mainly dedicated to easing visa regime between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU.



Kazakhstan's delegation was headed by director of the Consular Service Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Ardak Madiyev. The Romanian side was led by general director of the Consular Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Romania Bogdan Stanescu.



Participants of the consultations discussed the bilateral consular issues and exchanged views on the development of cooperation between consular services of the two countries. The Romanian side familiarized the Kazakh delegation with the day-to-day functioning of its Center for training of consular staff.



At the meeting, the Romanian colleagues were also briefed on the work done by Kazakhstan to ease visa regime with the EU member states and the existing system of border and migration control.