ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov met with deputy of the Romanian Parliament and member of the Democratic Liberal Party of Romania Mr. Urkan on Monday.

At the meeting, the sides mainly focused on further development of inter-cultural dialogue and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Romania. Utmost attention was paid to Kazakhstan's model of public consent and unity.

"Nursultan Nazarbayev's model of inter-ethnic and inter-faith consent was presented at the United Nations and the OSCE. It has sparked intense public interest," Mr. Tugzhanov noted during the meeting with the Romanian MP. "I've already met with representatives of 24 countries who displayed immense interest in it."

Mr. Urkan, in turn, said that Romania also highly appreciates policy of peace and accord carried out by Kazakhstan.

