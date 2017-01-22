Romania signed EXPO 2017 participation contract

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev paid a visit to the capital of Romania Bucharest.

During the visit, Zhoshybayev met with Foreign Minister of this country Theodore Meleshkanu, Minister of Energy Toma-Florin Petku, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Tourism Mircea-Titus Dobre and Romania’s EXPO-2017 Commissioner Radu Petru Serban, Kazinform learnt.

At the meeting with the Romanian FM, the sides discussed the state and prospects of development of the Kazakh-Romanian partnership as well as further steps on deepening bilateral dialogue and ways of its expansion. Meleshkanu noted that Romania attaches great importance to the participation in the EXPO 2017 and briefed about the Ministry’s plan to hold the National Day of Romania at the exhibition in Astana in late July 2017.

After the talks, Rapil Zhoshybayev and Radu Petru Serban signed a contract on Romania’s participation in the EXPO 2017. Foreign Minister of Romania Theodore Meleshkanu and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Romania Daulet Batrashev attended the ceremony. Upon signing the document, EXPO 2017 Commissioner gave a briefing for Romanian mass media.

At the meeting with Romanian Minister of Energy Toma-Florin Petku, the Kazakh delegation discussed the situation and further development of interaction in energy sector, as per implementation of the agreements mentioned in the Protocol of the 12th meeting of the Kazakh-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation held no October 12, 2016. Toma-Florin Petku said that Romania actively implements new technologies in renewable energy sphere. In 2014, Romania achieved the EU-2020 (24%) goal on using the renewable energy sources (24.9%).

The meeting with the top officials of the Romanian Tourism Ministry discussed the prospects of development of bilateral interaction in tourism as well as the opportunity of launching Astana-Bucharest direct flight. The Commissioner noted that beginning from 1st January 2017, the citizens of Romania are allowed to visit Kazakhstan without visas for the period of up to 30 days. M.Dobre expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in this sphere and pointed out readiness of Romanian tour operators to establish closer ties with their Kazakhstani colleagues ahead of the exhibition.

R.Zhoshybayev met also with the members of the Group of Friendship with Kazakhstan including deputies of the Parliament, representatives of academic and business communities of the country.