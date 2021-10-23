Romania to reimpose curfew, mandatory mask wearing in public amid record pandemic surge

BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM - The Romanian government decided Friday to soon reintroduce night curfew and the mandatory mask wearing in all public spaces in the midst of the worst ever health situations since the pandemic began, Xinhua reports.

The wearing of protective face masks is mandatory in both indoor and outdoor public spaces, as well as in the workplace and in the public transport, said Raed Arafat, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Interior who heads the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU).

«From 10 p.m. (to 5:00 a.m.), people's movement will be prohibited throughout the country,» the DSU head told a press conference, specifying exceptions to the restriction for those vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19.

The new control measures set by the authorities will come into force on coming Monday for a period of 30 days, according to Arafat.

Arafat also reminded that access to public buildings as well as to all public activities and events will be restricted only to persons with a green certificate.

The pandemic situation in Romania deteriorated rapidly since late September, insufficient vaccine coverage of only 30 percent and non-compliance with protection measures are believed to be the main causes for the surge.

This week, the eastern European country registered a record daily new COVID-19 infections of 18,863, and 574 deaths.