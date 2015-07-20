EN
    17:45, 20 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Romanian coach Ioan Andone to helm FC Aktobe

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Romanian football manager and former player Ioan Andone has been named as new coach of FC Aktobe, Sports.kz web portal reports.

    The 55-year-old Andone already worked in Kazakhstan. In 2013, he catapulted FC Astana to the 2nd place and silver medals in the Kazakhstan Football Championship. Ironically, FC Aktobe were crowned as winners that year. Throughout his extensive sports career Andone worked with such football clubs as Al-Ettifaq (Saudi Arabia) and Apollon Limassol (Cyprus). The new coach was introduced to the management of the team and players on Monday (July 20).

