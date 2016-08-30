Romanian weightlifter Sincraian likely to give his bronze medal to Kazakh Ulanov for positive doping-test

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Denis Ulanov's personal coach Alexander Devyatkin says that doping-test of Romanian sportsman Gabriel Sincraian, who won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympic Games, turned out to be positive. It means that Sincraian will have to give his medal to Ulanov, who was ranked the 4th at the competition.

Both athletes lifted 390 kg, but Denis lost to the Romanian athlete in his weight – he was 200 g heavier and the medal was awarded to G. Sincraian.

“The results of the doping-test were announced today at 02:00. The athletes from Romania, the U.S. and Europe have already started congratulating Denis on his win, except for our federation. The information has been published on the Rio 2016 website. But we are waiting for an official statement of the IOC,” A.Devyatkin noted.

According to him, Denis is going to join the next year’s world championships .



