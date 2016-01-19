EN
    11:57, 19 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Romanovskaya: Majilis has successfully fulfilled its mission on adoption of legislation for National Plan’s implementation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snap elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and maslikhats (local legislative authority) is a good chance for the people of the country to express their opinion, to elect those whom they want to see at the helm of power and those whom they trust. Deputy of the Majilis Svetlana Romanovskaya told it to Kazinform.

    In her opinion, the current convocation of the Majilis has successfully fulfilled its mission having adopted a legislative base for implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan. “We have adopted a plenty of codes and laws which will ensure the implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms,” added she.

    As the Deputy noted, the decision on early parliamentary elections is dictated by the time and realization that our people should unite around one idea – the accession to the 30 most developed countries of the world. “To my mind, early elections are a good opportunity to implement the plans related to ensuring accession to the club of 30 most developed countries. Everyone should realize that the future of our country depends on his or her civil position,” Romanovskaya concluded.

