Ronaldinho to play for Peruvian club

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Ronaldinho has agreed to play for Peruvian second division club Cienciano, the Brazilian World Cup winner said on Sunday.

In a short video published on the club's official Facebook page, the two-time FIFA World Player of the Year winner said: "I'm going to wear the shirt.. soon we are going to be together."

It is understood Ronaldinho will represent the Cusco outfit for one match in a similar deal to one he signed with Las Vegas City, with whom he will play in a one-off friendly against Miami United this month.

The 36-year-old former Barcelona star has not played competitively since ending a disappointing two-month spell with Brazil's Fluminense last September.

Last month his brother and agent, Roberto Assis, said the former Barcelona star was likely to join a Chinese or US-based club later this year.

Source: Xinhua