Ronaldo kicks off soccer academy in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Once holder of the record for most goals scored in World Cup finals, Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo Nazario on Monday revealed his plans for a soccer school in Beijing.

"I'm ready to help China realize its football dream. I think China can be a major player on the world stage one day," Ronaldo told hundreds of fans and reporters at Beijing Workers' Stadium. The "Ronaldo Academy" will train kids from 6 to 18 years old in both general education and footballing skills. A statement provided to the media said the academy will "help kids from poor families" to reach their soccer goals. The academy will team up with China Children and Teenagers' Fund to recruit no less than 10 percent of its students from poor families. Beijing is the second stop on Ronaldo's China tour. On Sunday, he was at Mianyang in Southwest China's Sichuan province. According to Paulo Swerts, who will manage the soccer schools, Ronaldo's first three schools will be in Beijing, Shanghai and Mianyang, If all goes according to plan, the schools will be open for students in December. Swerts said there are plans to provide coaching staff to 30 schools in China. Ronaldo is just the latest football star to join in China's quest for national footballing glory. In 2013, David Beckham was named ambassador for China's youth football program and the Chinese Super League. Zhu Jiang, who coaches soccer at a sports school in Beijing, said there is still a long way to go for Chinese football and more stars can help. "We are in dire need of professional coaches," he said. Source: Chinadaily