Ronaldo responds to tax fraud allegations with silence

MADRID. KAZINFORM Cristiano Ronaldo, accused of tax evasion by Spanish authorities, said on social media that he chooses to respond to these allegations with silence, EFE reports.

In a message posted to his Instagram account, illustrated with a photo in which the Portuguese striker appears with his right index finger to his lips, he said, "Sometimes the best answer it's to be quiet."

Cristiano published his brief comment the day after Real Madrid confirmed in an official statement its "full confidence" in the player.

The club declared that Cristiano "has acted in accordance with the legality regarding the fulfillment of his fiscal obligations."

"Real Madrid is absolutely convinced that our player, Cristiano Ronaldo, will prove his total innocence," added the statement, in which the club indicated its confidence that justice will act as quickly as possible to establish his innocence.

In the indictment, the prosecution alleged that Cristiano had evaded tax "in a conscious and voluntary manner."

The Portuguese player allegedly failed to pay 1.39 million euros ($1.6 million) in taxes during the 2011 fiscal year; 1.66 million in 2012, 3.2 million in 2013 and 8.5 million in 2014.

The prosecution said the soccer superstar had taken advantage of a corporate structure created in 2010 that served to conceal the iconic player's income derived from his image rights.