Ronaldo scores twice against Ireland to set, extend all-time int'l scoring record

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time international goal scoring record Wednesday after netting his 110th goal for Portugal and extended it in the same match, scoring another one, Anadolu Agency reports.

Manchester United's latest signing Ronaldo, 36, scored two goals against Ireland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers group match that Portugal won 2-1 in Faro-Loule.

The national team captain set the record in the 89th minute, which was his 110th goal for Portugal.

He surpassed former Iran forward Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for his country between 1993 and 2006.

Ronaldo previously equaled Daei's record in this summer's EURO 2020.

He then extended his record in Wednesday's Ireland match to 111 goals, scoring once again in injury time.

Ronaldo has now 111 goals in 180 international caps for Portugal.