Ronda Rousey beats Mayweather Jr., Golovkin to win ESPY Best Fighter Award

ASTANA-LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Ronda Rousey was named THE BEST FIGHTER at the 2015 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night (July 15) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Vesti.kz reports.

The 28-year-old MMA fighter was nominated against Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (Boxing), Floyd Mayweather Jr (Boxing), Donald Cerrone (MMA), and Terence Crawford (Boxing). The Best Female Athlete Award also went to Ronda Rousey. In this category she elbowed aside tennis player Serena Williams, skier Lindsey Vonn, and college basketball player Breanna Stewart. Ronda looked super hot on the red carpet and even rubbed shoulders with Gennady Golovkin (pictured).