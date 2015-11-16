Ronda Rousey deserves rematch - H. Holm

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New UFC champion American Holly Holm told in her recent interview to Sherdog.com that she would agree to a rematch with her countrywoman Ronda Rousey, Vesti.kz report.s

As earlier reported, Holly Holm knocked out Ronda Rousey in their fight in Melbourne on November 15. It was the first loss of Rousey in her professional career. After the fight she was transported to the local hospital.

"I think a rematch makes sense for sure. I've been on a losing side of a fight and I wanted the rematch; I wanted to avenge my loss. With a champion like Ronda who has gone out of her way, above and beyond to do great things, absolutely she deserves a rematch. I don't look at this belt and think I made it; I still think I have things that I need to do. I think a rematch, that's kind of like unspoken - just common sense to me I guess," Holm said.

Besides, UFC president Dana White said that he thought people would be interested to see a rematch between Rousey and Holm.