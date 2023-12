UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Monster winds tore roofs off two schools in the town of Zaisan on Tuesday, local authorities say.

The winds damaged an area of 180 square meters. Thankfully, no casualties were reported. A special commission is working at the scene. Earlier it was reported that winds had ripped roofs off two schools in Zaisan and Shilikty village on Monday (September 21).