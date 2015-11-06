EN
    08:39, 06 November 2015

    Rooney Mara, Daniel Craig not returning to ‘Dragon Girl&#39; series

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sony announced its plans to release The Girl in the Spider's Web, a continuation of The Dragon Girl series penned by Swedish author Stieg Larsson, buro247.kz reports.

    Unfortunately, Rooney Mara will not reprise the iconic role of Lisbeth Salander that earned her the Academy Awards nomination for Best Actress in 2012. Her co-star Daniel Craig and director David Fincher are also not set to return. The studio is eyeing to replace Mara with Swedish actress Alicia Vikander.

