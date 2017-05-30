Roscosmos announces summer launches from Baikonur spaceport

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Roscosmos has scheduled four launches from Baikonur space center for June-July this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Russian space agency press-service, the earliest launch will be on June 8.



It is planned to launch Proton-M launch vehicle with EchoStar 21 satellite on the above day.

In addition, Progress MS-06 spacecraft will get off Baikonur launching site to the International Space Station in June. The launch of Rocket Soyuz 2.1а with the cargo spacecraft is scheduled for June 14, 2017.

In July 2017 Roscosmos plans two launches from Baikonur:



July 14 - commercial launch of Soyuz-2.1а vehicle with Kanopus-V-IK satelite;

July 28 - a spaceflight of Soyuz MS-05 manned crew transfer vehicle using Soyuz-FG rocket. A space expedition crew will head for the International Space Station.