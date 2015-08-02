Roscosmos approves 45/46 crews to be sent to ISS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roscosmos, Russia's Federal Space Agency, has approved the main and backup crews of the mission 45/46 scheduled to be sent to the ISS onboard "Soyuz TMA-18M" from Baikonur cosmodrome on Sept 2, the press service of the Russian Space Agency reported.

The main crew includes: Russian cosmonaut Sergei Volkov, European Space Agency flight engineer Andreas Mogensen, who will become the first Danish astronaut, and Kazakhstan's flight engineer-2 Aydin Aimbetov. Doublers of the expedition 45/46 became Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, flight engineer-1 - ESA astronaut Thomas Sands, Flight Engineer-2 Roskosmos cosmonaut Sergei Prokopiev. Soyuz TMA-18M blast off is scheduled for September 2, 2015 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.