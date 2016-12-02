EN
    11:13, 02 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Roscosmos confirms telemetry transmission from Progress spaceship disrupted

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Telemetry transmission problems have developed on board the cargo spacecraft Progress MS-04, launched towards the ISS earlier on Thursday, the Roscosmos corporation said.

     "After the launch of the Soyuz-U rocket carrying the cargo spacecraft Progress MS-04 telemetry transmission was disrupted on the 383rd second. Roscosmos specialists are looking into the situation," the Roscosmos press-service said.

    Earlier, a source in the space rocket industry told TASS there had been problems shortly after the launch.

    The Progress MS-04 blasted off at 17:51 Moscow time. It is to deliver to the ISS 2.5 tonnes of cargoes, including food, water and air.

    Source: TASS 

