Roscosmos postpones launch of Soyuz MS-02 over technical reasons

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - The Russian space agency postponed the launch of the Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft over technical reasons, Sputnik reports.

Russian space corporation Roscosmos has canceled the launch of the Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft, scheduled for September 23, due to technical reasons, the agency's press service said in statement.

"Roscosmos decided to postpone launch of the spacecraft Soyuz MS-02, scheduled for September 23, 2016, due to technical reasons after control testing at the Baikonur space center [in Kazakhstan]," the statement said. The launch date will be announced later, the press service added.

Source: Sputnik