    16:20, 17 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Roscosmos postpones launch of Soyuz MS-02 over technical reasons

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - The Russian space agency postponed the launch of the Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft over technical reasons, Sputnik reports.

    Russian space corporation Roscosmos has canceled the launch of the Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft, scheduled for September 23, due to technical reasons, the agency's press service said in statement.

    "Roscosmos decided to postpone launch of the spacecraft Soyuz MS-02, scheduled for September 23, 2016, due to technical reasons after control testing at the Baikonur space center [in Kazakhstan]," the statement said. The launch date will be announced later, the press service added.

    Source: Sputnik

