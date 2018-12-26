Roscosmos subsidiary signs contract for third commercial launch of Soyuz

BLAGOVESHCHENSK. KAZINFORM Glavkosmos Launch Services, a subsidiary of Russia's space corporation Roscosmos, has signed a contract for a third commercial launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, the company's marketing director Yevgeny Solodovnikov told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, the company signed two contracts to launch South Korean remote sensing satellites CAS500-1 and CAS500-2 atop Soyuz-2.1a carrier rockets. They are scheduled to be launched in late April and late July 2020, from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, TASS reports.



