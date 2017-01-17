Roskosmos crew flew to ISS on Soyuz 735

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roskosmos has informed of changing the priority order of launching the manned crew transport spaсe craft Soyuz.

"Instead of the spacecraft Soyuz number 734 which was supposed to deliver the expedition crew ISS-51/52 Fyedor Yurchikhin and Jack Fisher, but instead the astronauts will fly to the ISS on the space craft number 735", reads the message.

It has been noted the change is associated with technical reasons.