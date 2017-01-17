EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:43, 17 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Roskosmos crew flew to ISS on Soyuz 735

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roskosmos has informed of changing the priority order of launching the manned crew transport spaсe craft Soyuz.     

    "Instead of the spacecraft Soyuz number 734 which was supposed to deliver the expedition crew ISS-51/52 Fyedor Yurchikhin and Jack Fisher, but instead the astronauts will fly to the ISS on the space craft number 735", reads the message.

    It has been noted the change is associated with technical reasons.

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Russia Space exploration Space World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!