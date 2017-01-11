Roskosmos told potential cause of Progress MS-04 failure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today on January 11, 2017 the emergency commission of Roskosmos chaired by General Director of the State Corporation Igor Komarov has reviewed the findings of the specialists who investigates the failure of Progress MS-04 which was launched on December 1, 2016 from Baikonur cosmodrome, the press service of Roskosmos reported.

The failure was caused by the mechanical separation of the third stage of the rocket and cargo craft. He falling of the rocket fragments occurred in difficult to access mountain-woody area in approximately 100 km westwards of Kyzyl (the Republic of Tyva) without causing damage to the land infrastructure. The fragments of the third stage of the rocket and cargo craft did not present any danger to the environment and population.

It has been established by the emergency investigation team that the most probable cause of the accident was opening of the tank "O" of the third stage due to the impact of the elements emerged during destruction of the engine 11D55 as a result of ignition and further destruction of the oxidant pump.

Ignition of the oxidant pump was possibly caused by foreign particles into the pump hollow or potentially incorrect assembly of the engine 11D55 (improper clearance between auger and sleeve, between floating rings and blades, possible misbalance and rotor run-out). The manufacture defect was revealed during the flight.