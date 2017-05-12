Roster of 2017-2018 Kazakh national speed skating team revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roster of the Kazakhstan national speed skating team for 2017-2018 season has been revealed, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Bronze medalist of the 1998 Olympic Games Lyudmila Prokasheva will remain the head coach of the national team this season. Vadim Sayutin will assist her with coaching. The Russian specialist has been working with the team since 2010.



The official roster includes Fyodor Mezentsev, Stanislav Palkin, Artyom Krikunov, Dmitry Morozov, Alexander Klenko, Ivan Arzhannikov and Darsil Essamombo.



Speed skaters Dmitry Babenko, Denis Kuzin, Yekaterina Aidova and Roman Krech (who actually topped the national rankings last season) who are most likely to earn Olympic licenses were offered individual contracts.