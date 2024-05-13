Rotavirus infection cases surge sevenfold in Akmola region

Rotavirus infection cases soared sevenfold in Akmola region since the beginning of the year, Kazinform News Agency quotes deputy chief state sanitary doctor of Akmola region Serik Omarkhanov as saying.

70 cases were recorded for the past four months against 10 reported in the same period of 2023.

Rotavirus is the most common cause of severe diarrhoeal disease in infants and young children globally. The infection is characterized by vomiting and watery diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain, loss of appetite and dehydration.

The infection peaked in March with 35 cases recorded in the region. The most cases were confirmed in Kokshetau with 32 cases and Burabay district with 13. 52 cases were detected in children aged 1-3 years old.