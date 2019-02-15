EN
    19:12, 15 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Rough weather to grip greater part of Kazakhstan this weekend

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfall, snowstorm and strong west wind will hit the northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan this weekend and Monday ahead, Kazinform reports.

    The rough weather will grip the greater part of Kazakhstan when affected by southern cyclones and ridges, Kazhydromet said in a message.

    Precipitations, rain, wet snow and ice slick are forecast to hit the south, southwest and southeast of the country. Fog will linger all over Kazakhstan, thereat air temperature is expected to settle above climate normal by 2...5 degrees.

