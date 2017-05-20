Rouhani takes lead in Iran presidential election

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The preliminary results of the Presidential Election in Iran have been published, IRNA reports with reference to Interior Ministry of Iran.

Hassan Rouhani leads the Iran presidential race by winning over 14.6 million votes of 25.9 million counted. He is followed by Ebrahim Raeisi with 10.1 million people voted. The other candidates, Mostafa Aqa Mirsalim and Mostafa Hashemi Taba, respectively won 297,276 and 139,331 votes.

In 2013, Rouhani succeeded to win 50.68 per cent of votes gaining the absolute majority already in the first round.