Rouhani: Tehran-Astana relations to further expand

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - President Hassan Rouhani in a message on Tuesday to his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev felicitated him, his government and nation on the 24th independence anniversary of Kazakhstan and expressed the hope that relations between the two nations will broaden more than ever.

In the message, President Rouhani expressed hope that thanks to the firm determination of Iranian and Kazakh officials, mutual relations and cooperation would further develop. He also wished success and prosperity for the Kazakh people, IRNA reports.