Rouhani to make «historical visit» to Moscow on March 27

TEHRAN. KAZIFORM Iran's President Hassan Rouhani will make an official visit to Moscow next week at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs announced on Thursday, according to semi-official ISNA news agency.

Hamid Aboutalebi said that in the upcoming visit, international and regional developments, terrorism issues as well as bilateral relations will be discussed.

The travel is considered as one of Rouhani's important and historical official visits to Russia, the report quoted him as saying.

The Middle East conflicts, particularly the Syrian issue, have recently brought the two neighbors together for further cooperation.

Russia has also sought to advance its nuclear cooperation and defense ties, as well as agricultural and telecommunication cooperation with Iran over the past years.

Source: Xinhua