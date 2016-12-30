Rouhani welcomes Kazakh meeting on Syrian situation

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has confirmed his participation at a trilateral meeting with Russian and Turkish counterpart to be held in Kazakh capital Astana on the Syrian situation, Kazinform refers to Mehr News Agency.

An informed source told Mehr News Agency correspondent that President Hassan Rouhani has welcomed the initiative for attending a trilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin and President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an mid-January in the Kazakh capital city, Astana, to confer on the developments in Syria and making efforts to arrive at an agreement about the future of the war-torn country.