Round table dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence held in Australia

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM - To mark the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Sydney organized an online round table entitled 30 Years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan: Achievements and Prospects of Kazakh-Australian relations, with the participation of business, public, scientific and educational community of Australia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore and concurrently to Australia Arken Arystanov in his welcoming statement emphasized the importance of this symbolic date for the entire Kazakh people, noting the key role of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev in building a modern state.

He also highlighted the initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the implementation of comprehensive political reforms in Kazakhstan, aiming at improving the social well-being of citizens.

The event’s attendees noted the progress achieved in Kazakhstan’s development over what is a relatively short period by historical standards, the country’s role in Central Asia, commending its significant contributions to the consolidation of peace and international security, the promotion of confidence-building measures, tolerance and interreligious dialogue. They also warmly congratulated Kazakhstan on the approaching anniversary date and wished its people the best of success and prosperity.

Throughout all these years, Australian business has been successfully implementing investment projects with Kazakhstan in such sectors as geological exploration and mining, explosives production, construction, agriculture and others. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, large companies such as Fortescue in the mining sector, continue to enter the Kazakh market, while Cedar Meats is considering expanding its agricultural projects with Kazakhstan.

Between 2005 and 2020, the volume of investments from Australia in the Kazakh economy amounted to USD 25 million.

The trade turnover between the two countries in 2020 made USD 47 million.