Round table 'New Kazakhstan' held in Japan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the occasion of the Nauryz holiday and the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Japan organized a round table with the Japanese friends of Kazakhstan, as well as the Ceremony of awarding with the «Dostyk» Order and Medal «Kazakhstan Teauelsizdіgіne 30 zhyl,» Kazinform has learnt from the website of the Kazakh MFA.

At the round table discussion the main provisions of the Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan H. E. Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the People of Kazakhstan «New Kazakhstan: the path of renewal and modernisation» were also discussed. The participants were briefed on the implementation of political and socio-economic reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan.

Particular attention was paid to important political initiatives such as the transition from a super-presidential form to a presidential Republic with a strong Parliament, which will contribute to the further development of the country and the democratisation of society.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Sabr Yessimbekov noted that the Head of State's address set the goal of increasing citizen’s involvement in public decisions. The roundtable participants supported the goal of improving state effectiveness, transparency and competitiveness of the political process. The Japanese friends of Kazakhstan also expressed support for the aim of consolidation of Kazakhstan society as the main factor for progress.

The participants also discussed the status and prospects of bilateral relations, outlining new directions for enhancing Kazakh-Japanese cooperation.

The event was continued by the ceremony of awarding with Order «Dostyk» of the II degree to well-known researcher of the history of Kazakhstan Tomohiko Uyama, Professor of Hokkaido University specialising on the history of Kazakh intelligentsia of the early XX century. The first Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan H.E. Mr. Akira Matsui, who had worked in Kazakhstan from 1993 to 1996, was awarded the Anniversary Medal «Kazakhstan Tauelsizdigine 30 zhyl».

The awardees expressed their gratitude to the Head of State and the people of Kazakhstan for the high award and wished Kazakhstan further prosperity. Professor Uyama, stressing that he dedicates the award to the entire research corps and his Kazakhstani colleagues, conveyed his feelings of gratitude and warm wishes in the Kazakh language.