Round table on reforms in Kazakhstan held in Chisinau: prospects for cooperation and opening of embassy

On June 10, 2024, a round table was held in Chisinau on the topic “Investment and economic reforms in Kazakhstan: opportunities for Kazakh-Moldavian business, citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The event was attended by deputies of Parliament, members of the Government, representatives of business and academic circles, and the media of Moldova.

The ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov spoke about the key tasks outlined by the president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in September 2023 in his State of the Nation Address.

In the light of Kazakh reforms, special attention was paid to the prospects for relations between Astana and Chisinau. The Ambassador noted that one of the important steps in strengthening Kazakh-Moldavian relations will be the opening of the Embassy of Moldova in Astana.

The Kazakh diplomat also said that in order to further institutionalize the mechanisms for the development of bilateral economic cooperation, together with the honorary consuls of Kazakhstan, it is planned to launch the Kazakh-Moldovan business council. The ambassador also informed about the appointment of a new honorary consul in Bǎlți.

According to him, Moldovan citizens are already showing interest in Kazakhstan. Thus, this year Moldova entered the top 10 countries for the first time, whose citizens most often enter Kazakhstan. Since the beginning of the year, more than 3,000 Moldovan citizens have entered our country for various purposes, including business.

This is also facilitated by the 50,000-strong Moldovan diaspora living in Kazakhstan, which is a kind of “friendship bridge” between our countries.

Deputy prime minister, minister of agriculture and food industry of Moldova, co-chairman of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission Vladimir Bolea noted the positive development of bilateral trade. He stressed the potential for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Moldova in the field of agriculture and tourism, as well as expressed hope for holding the next meeting of the IGC in 2025.

Sergiu Harea, president of the chamber of commerce and industry, noted the importance of organizing mutual trade missions, suggesting holding a business forum with the participation of entrepreneurs of the two countries.

The speakers at the round table also noted the potential in relations in the fields of agriculture, tourism and the IT industry.