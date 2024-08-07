Roundtable discussion in Kazakhstan dedicated to legacy of Abai and Navoi

On August 5, on the eve of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kazakhstan, an international roundtable discussion on “Two Stars of the East: Abai and Navoi” was held at the Karaganda State University named after academician E.A. Buketov, UzA reports.

The event was attended by leading scholars-philologists, linguists, Turkologists, members of Parliament, representatives of the diplomatic corps, media of the two countries, as well as the faculty of the Karaganda State University named after academician Buketov, Tashkent State Pedagogical University named after Nizami and Tashkent State University of the Uzbek Language and Literature named after Alisher Navoi.

During the roundtable discussions, the participants discussed the multifaceted activities and lives of the two legendary poets and thinkers, quoted their unique works, and considered the role and significance of their creative and spiritual heritage in developing international cultural ties.

Following the event, its participants agreed to strengthen cooperation between scientists in such areas as further study and popularization of the works of Abay and Navoi, translation of the works of great thinkers into Kazakh and Uzbek, holding traveling exhibitions, international essay competitions, and organizing other events.