EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:15, 13 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Roundtable in support of presidential candidate Kossanov held in Taldykorgan

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A roundtable in support of presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov was held at the Zhanssugurov Palace of Culture in Taldykorgan, Kazinform reports.

    The event brought together the public, veterans and students of the region. They were briefed about Kossanov's election campaign by head of the headquarters Zhukel Khamay.

    Recall that the pre-election presidential campaign will be held across Kazakhstan until June 8. Kazakhstanis will choose their new president on June 9.

    Tags:
    Elections in Kazakhstan Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!