EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:32, 24 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Roundtable meeting on development of New Kazakhstan held in Oman

    None
    MUSCAT. KAZINFORM A roundtable meeting on New Kazakhstan was held in the Sultanate of Oman to mark the Independence Day of our country, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

    The meeting focused on the results of the November 20 Presidential Elections held in Kazakhstan, the political reforms announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the potential for building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, as well as Astana's position on a number of international issues.

    The participants positively evaluated the ongoing political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, and expressed confidence in their positive impact on the future of the country.

    A booklet Alash Orda 1917-1920 in the Arabic language was also presented during the conference.


    Photo: gov.kz



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!