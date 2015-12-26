Roundtable meeting on ‘Kazakhstan and Geopolitics in Multipolar World’ held in Rome

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 22, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Italy and the Italian Institute on Asia and the Mediterranean (Istituto Italiano per l'Asia e il Mediterraneo) held a roundtable meeting on "Kazakhstan and the Geopolitics in the Multipolar World" in the Italian Parliament.

Representatives of political, expert, academic spheres and the Italian media took part in the meeting.

During the event, Kazakh diplomats told about the main foreign political initiatives of Kazakhstan, including the participation of our country in global nuclear disarmament process and the promotion of intercultural and interreligious dialogue, the bid to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the years 2017-2018, “G-Global” and the World Anti-Crisis Conference projects, EXPO-2017 as well as the Eurasian Economic Union. The interaction of various international structures in counteraction to current challenges and threats as well as their role in regulating crisis situations were also discussed.

In their remarks, Italian representatives emphasized that foreign political initiatives of Kazakhstan draw considerable interest in the world, and their results create a wide resonance in the political and governmental elites of various countries. In particular, former Italian minister of foreign affairs Giulio Terzi noted that in a short time of development the leadership of Kazakhstan has built a modern, stable, dynamically developing country with a strong economy and active foreign policy. Terzi noted that Kazakhstan and Italy are actively interacting in a multilateral format.

Italian representatives emphasized the role of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in maintaining the sociopolitical stability, ensuring interethnic and interfaith harmony, as well as his work to strengthen global security, from the promotion of the non-proliferation regime to the practical implementation of the ideas of G-Global, which carry clear principles with the intent for equality, global tolerance and trust.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged opinions on President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s state-of-the-nation address “Kazakhstan in the New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development” and “Mangilik El” idea.

Source: www.mfa.gov.kz