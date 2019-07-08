Roundtable to discuss implementing Aarhus Convention principles in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULYAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan will support a roundtable discussion on the implementation of the Aarhus Convention principles in Kazakhstan.

The event will bring some 50 representatives from the government bodies, Aarhus centres, environmental NGOs and expert community from various regions of Kazakhstan. The participants will discuss the planned amendments and additions to the Environmental Code and exchange views on how to address existing gaps in implementing the Aarhus Convention in the country.



The event will take place on July 9-10 in Nur-Sultan.



It is organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, the Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry, the Information and Analytical Centre of Environment Protection, the Office's official website reads.