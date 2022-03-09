EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:51, 09 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Roundup: China leads Beijing 2022 tally as Liu Mengtao bags his 2nd medal

    None
    None
    CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou. KAZINFORM Liu Mengtao claimed the men's middle distance sitting title here on Tuesday to become the first Chinese Para biathlete to win two medals as China keeps leading the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic medal table.

    The 20-year-old finished third in the men's sprint sitting here in his Paralympic debut on the first competition day before he won the gold medal, Xinhua reports.

    «I was nervous on Saturday but I feel much better now. After I missed three shots I thought winning a medal might be impossible for me. But I kept accelerating my speed and my coach also yelled to remind me of the time,» said Liu after finishing the 10km race in 30 minutes and 37.7 seconds.

    «I'm not good at any of them,» he laughed when asked whether his skiing or shooting was better.

    More details at


    Tags:
    Sport China 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!