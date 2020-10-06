EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:34, 06 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Roundup: New restrictions in Paris, UK test results glitch

    None
    None
    MADRID. KAZINFORM Authorities in Paris have ordered the closure of all bars in the city and three suburbs amid a wave of Covid-19 infections, while a glitch in the United Kingdom’s reporting of tests meant nearly 16,000 positive cases were missing from the record for a week.

    Caseloads are also rising rapidly in Belgium, while European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she was self-isolating after it was confirmed that she had been in contact with an infected person, EFE reports.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!