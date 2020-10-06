Roundup: New restrictions in Paris, UK test results glitch

MADRID. KAZINFORM Authorities in Paris have ordered the closure of all bars in the city and three suburbs amid a wave of Covid-19 infections, while a glitch in the United Kingdom’s reporting of tests meant nearly 16,000 positive cases were missing from the record for a week.

Caseloads are also rising rapidly in Belgium, while European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she was self-isolating after it was confirmed that she had been in contact with an infected person, EFE reports.