14:17, 12 January 2021 | GMT +6
Roundup: UK variant nears 50% of Irish cases, snow disrupts Spain jab rollout
MADRID. KAZINFORM Irish officials on Monday said the contagious variant of coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom now accounted for almost half of all new Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland while British authorities announced that 2.5 million vaccinations have been administered so far.
Elsewhere in Europe, Germans are facing a tough stage of the second lockdown with no definitive end in sight amid concerns about the economic effects of the measures while in Spain unusually wintry weather caused a hiccup in vaccine distribution, EFE-EPA reports.