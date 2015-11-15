Rousey loses to Holm in Australia (PHOTO, VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ronda Rousey was set to have her eighth title defense of the UFC 193 against contender Holly Holm in Melbourne, Australia, today.

Rousey was very aggressive from the beginning, but Holm had her strategy. Holm knew she only had chances if they were not wrestling and she avoided any possibility of wrestling and Ronda thought she could beat Holm in her element, Holm is a former undefeated boxing world champion.

The first round looked like a chase when Ronda tried to get close to Holm, Holly managed to connect with her left hand every time Ronda was close enough.

After the first round Ronda was bleeding from heavy punches she took from Holm and was visibly exhausted from chasing Holm and being punched.

The second round began with a pair of specular moments at the hands of Holm who beautifully ducked Rousey's strike and a moment later she knocked Ronda out with a high kick to the head.

Thus, Holly Holm has become a new UFC champion and Ronda Rousey lost her first fight in her professional career.