Rowers earn 34th Olympic quota for Kazakhstan

Rowers Sergey Emelyanov and Timur Khaidarov claimed another 2024 Paris Olympic Games berth in men’s 500m canoeing, Kazinform News Agency learned from Schrödinger Sports Telegram channel.

As the press service of the National Olympic Committee informed, the Kazakh rowing team is competing in the 2024 ACC Canoe Sprint Asian Championships & Olympic Qualifier being held in Tokyo, Japan, from April 18 to 23.

Emelyanov and Khaidarov finished first in men’s canoe double 500-meter final (01:44.213) and earned the only quota in this program.

Kazakhstan now has 34 Olympic quotas in 14 sports.