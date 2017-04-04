Rowing, cycling and karate federations receive NOC’s recognition certificates

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Kazakh federations for Olympic and Non-Olympic sports ceremoniously received new-type certificates of recognition of Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee, Kazinform reports with reference to the Committee press-service.

The Director General of the NOC Serik Kaskabassov ceremoniously handed in the certificates to the representatives of Kazakhstan Cycling Federation, "Kaiyk" Federation, Republican National Kyokushinkai-kan Karate Federation, National Sport "Zhekpe-Zhek" Federation and MMA Federation "NOMAD".

This certificate is a document confirming that a federation is engaged in a specific real and long-term activity for developing a particular type of sport in Kazakhstan. According to Kazakh Law "On physical education and sport" if a federation is recognized by NOC it meets one of the conditions of the procedure of discipline-specific accreditation by the Ministry of Culture and Sports. This invests a federation with authority to develop the type of sport in the territory of the country.

President of "Kaiyk" Federation for rowing Kairat Aitekenov thanked the NOC for the work done in development of sport in the country. "Today a lot of goal-directed work is done for strengthening the role of the NOC. Our Committee pays a great attention to sport development and work with federations, and even the recognition we receive today proves that. I want to thank the managers of Kazakh NOC for attention to our federations and assistance to athletes in preparation for competitions", Aitenov said.

It should be noted that the new-type recognition certificates have been received by Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, Federation of Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Woman Wrestling, Taekwondo Federation (WTF), Judo Federation, Federation of Water Sports, Ice hockey Federation, Weightlifting Federation, Kazaksha Kures Federation, Muay Thai Federation, National Sports Association, Horse-racing Sport Federation, Kyokushin-kan Karate-Do Federation and Association of Dance Sport Federations.