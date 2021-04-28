Rowing team of Kazakhstan to participate in tournament in Japan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s rowing team is holding training camps in Kyrgyzstan ahead of the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

The Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament that begins on May 5 and will last until May 7 is to take place at Sea Forest Waterway set to host the Tokyo Olympic Games in two months.

Kazakhstanis Alexander Afanasyev, Svetlana Germanovich, Anastas Shashkov, and Vladislav Yakovlev are to represent the country at the tournament.