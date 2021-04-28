EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:43, 28 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Rowing team of Kazakhstan to participate in tournament in Japan

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s rowing team is holding training camps in Kyrgyzstan ahead of the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    The Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament that begins on May 5 and will last until May 7 is to take place at Sea Forest Waterway set to host the Tokyo Olympic Games in two months.

    Kazakhstanis Alexander Afanasyev, Svetlana Germanovich, Anastas Shashkov, and Vladislav Yakovlev are to represent the country at the tournament.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!