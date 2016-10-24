Roy Jones: Golovkin has to look for real challenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former four division world champion Roy Jones believes that undefeated middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin should take real challenge and go up in a division like his latest opponent British boxer Kell Brook, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Jones is confident that this is the only way to save the world of boxing.



"To some extent Golovkin must be frustrated with being unable to score the fight with Canelo, but he must also be aware that if he doesn't get the fight with Canelo - then he has to look for real challenges, such as going up a division like Kell Brook did with him. That is the only way that you can rescue the sport, because honestly right now boxing is staying in this real comfort zone and if it remains like that the sport will be finished," Jones said.



Earlier it was announced that Golovkin officially vacated the December 10th fight date. That means the Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs encounter has been postponed until 2017.