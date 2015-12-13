Roy Jones Jr. knocked out in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roy Jones Jr. has just too much passion and love for what he does and that is why at the age 46 he still continues to fight.

In his 62 nd career fight Roy Jones Jr. (62-9, 45 KOs) faced former WBO cruiserweight champion Enzo Maccarinelli (41-7, 33 KOs), who is 35 years old, on Saturday night at the VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The opposition was too much to overcome for Roy Jones Jr. as he was sent to the canvas twice in the fourth round and the second time it was by virtue of the right hand of Enzo Maccarinelli that actually made referee Ingo Barrabas stop the fight at 1:59 in the fourth round of the fight to anounce the victory of E. Maccarinelli.