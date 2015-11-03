ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ex-four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. recently praised WBA/IBF/IBO middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin for his right attitude, Sports.kz reports.

"... boxing is being crushed. What's more important to most is not who is better, but who earns more. But this is not about me. Who is the best in the ring - it's the only thing I care about. That's what I like about Golovkin. After his last fight ... when they asked him who does he now want to face, he just said ‘with the owners of the other belts in my division.' This is the right attitude," Jones told Boxingscene.com. "I like his [Golovkin's] desire and his character. He is a true champion. He doesn't care about the name of the opponent. The stronger you are, the more desire Golovkin has to fight them. He's just like me. You got this belt, give it here," he added.