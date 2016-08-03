Roy Jones: We can't criticize Golovkin for Brook fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former world champion in four weight classes and HBO commentator, 47-year-old American Roy Jones Jr. shared his opinion regarding the upcoming fight between Gennady Golovkin and his British opponent Kell Brook, who moved up from the welterweight to fight Golovkin at 160 pounds, Sports.kz informs.

"I think this is a good fight. You cannot criticize Golovkin for this fight. He said he would face anyone who wants to fight him in the middleweight. Besides, he did everything he could to eventually fight Canelo. But they are not ready for the fight yet. What else did he have to do? He can't fight Andre Ward, because Ande is fighting Kovalev later this year. He decided to fight the best opponent that he had at the moment. Obviously, Brook was a welterweight, he used to fight in a 13 pounds lighter weight class. However, I respect Brook for his decision. He has chances. He is an undefeated champion. He is very strong. He's never been hit too much, and we do not know how much damage he can do. But he is smart and he knows how to use his foot speed and defense. He's going to be alright," Roy Jones said.