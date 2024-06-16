Royal kids' heartfelt father's day tribute to Prince William

The UK celebrates Father's day. Royal children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis made a heartfelt tribute to their father, Prince William, wishing him a happy Father's Day in a touching message. The kids expressed their love for their "papa" in an Instagram post, featuring a seaside photo taken by Princess Kate in 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Earlier, Prince William shared a nostalgic image of himself as a young boy playing football with his father, King Charles III. The 1984 photograph, taken in the gardens of Kensington Palace, captures a young William in dungarees and a striped shirt, smiling alongside his father in a double-breasted suit jacket. This image, dated June 12, 1984, precedes the birth of William's younger brother, Prince Harry, later that year.

Additionally, the Royal Family's social media account posted archival footage of King Charles as a baby with the late Prince Philip, coinciding with the Trooping of the Colour festivities at Buckingham Palace. The footage provided a nostalgic look at the royal lineage, reinforcing the family's continuity through generations.

Princess Kate made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis, attending the Trooping of the Colour event with Prince William and their three children. Her presence, alongside the affectionate messages and historic images, underscored the royal family's unity and dedication to public duties despite personal challenges. The events of the day highlighted the enduring familial bonds and the royal family's connection to both tradition and the public.