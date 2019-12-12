EN
    08:38, 12 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Roza Rymbayeva and Tursynbek Makishev honored with state awards

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree on awarding Kazakhstani singer Roza Rymbayeva and miner Tursynbek Makishev with state awards, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    Both Rymbayeva and Makishev were awarded with the Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri title and the Otan order.

    Roza Rymbayeva was honored for her contribution to the development of national culture, whereas Tursynbek Makishev – for his merits in industrial activities.

